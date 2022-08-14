WATCH: Raila preaches peace, confident of victory

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga acknowledges greeting from his supporters outside Old Kibera Primary School polling station after casting his vote on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | PETER OMBEDHA

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga acknowledges greeting from his supporters outside Old Kibera Primary School polling station after casting his vote on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | PETER OMBEDHA





Raila Odinga has made his first public appearance since the August 9 polls.

The Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate has also hinted he is confident of winning the elections in which he is locked in a tight race with William Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer.

Odinga spoke at a church service at St Francis ACK, Karen, Nairobi, and calmly stated expressed confidence he is the bridge connecting Kenyans to ‘Cannan’.

He was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli, Kanu leader Gideon Moi, and Lang’ata Member of parliament elect Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o, among other dignitaries.

Quoting from St Francis of Asisi’s verse, “Lord make me an instrument of peace,” Odinga said he wants to be an instrument of peace to heal and keep hope alive in the country.

“A lot has happened in our country, especially in the past elections. But we thank God because everything has been peaceful during this years’ election,” he said.

He also preached for peace and tranquility experienced in the country even after the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati announces the winner of the presidential election.