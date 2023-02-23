Raila reveals why he ‘wanted to leave’ AU job

Former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Odinga chats with Leadership Group director, Abraham Nda-Ishaiah, after the ODM leader's arrival in Abuja to attend the 2022 Leadership Conferences and Award. PHOTO | POOL

Former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Odinga chats with Leadership Group director, Abraham Nda-Ishaiah, after the ODM leader's arrival in Abuja to attend the 2022 Leadership Conferences and Award. PHOTO | POOL





ODM party leader Raila Odinga thanked the African Union for the time he served as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa following the end of his tenure.

In his statement, the opposition leader also intimated that he had wanted to leave the position, citing challenges that prevented him from carrying out his duties any further.

“During our meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, Senegal, about three weeks ago, I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa. In that regard, I welcome your quick action that will free me to pursue other pressing and urgent matters,” said Mr Odinga in his statement.

Also read: Raila’s tenure as AU High Representative for Infrastructure lapses

Mr Odinga also said it has been an honour for him to serve the African continent in matters infrastructure development which he named as the greatest contributor to the unending poverty levels and underdevelopment in African countries.

“I am proud to have made a contribution to the transformation of the NEPAD Agency to African Union Development Agency among other contributions during my tenure. Many challenges remain, including the inaction by the Continent’s leadership and vested interests outside the Continent that are only too keen to keep Africa in its present condition. Hopefully, the continent will overcome this,” Mr Odinga said.

He also promised to update the Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, when he will next be available for deployment on continental assignment as circumstances change.

Also read: Mtaandamana hadi mchoke! Ruto warns Raila

Mr Odinga’s statement came shortly after it came to light that his tenure had lapsed. In a letter to Mr Odinga, Mr Mahamat thanked the former for his service and wished him in his future endeavors.

“Your role in this journey, Excellency, has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period, which has now come to a happy conclusion,” said Mr Moussa Faki.

The end of Mr Odinga’s contract after four years comes as his differences with the new administration of President William Ruto continues to deepen.

Also read: Bei ya Unga ni 180? Ruto quotes wrong price of Unga