Raila, Ruto camps claim victory ahead of announcement

Raila and Ruto greet each other

The presidential race that attracted four candidates has now become a battle between the two leading presidential flag bearers.

According to the current tallies, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga and his main opponent William Ruto of the united Democratic Alliance (UDA) are neck and neck in the race to State House.

A beehive of the activities have been going on at the Bomas of Kenya for the last five days, and the situation changed on Monday morning, with sitting arrangement changed to absorb the observers and invited ambassadors.

However, even as the country stays alert for the announcement, both the camps of the leading candidates have already claimed victory.

Mr Odinga’s camps has been mobilizing their supporters through social media platforms to be ready for their candidate announcement as the winner after their unverified tallies indicates that Mr Odinga is the winner.

The Azimio elected MPs have been leading mobilisation, alleging that the verification process at the Bomas of Kenya is delaying their victory.

According to Lang’ata constituency MP elect Felix Odiwuori (Jalango), Mr Odinga, the Azimuio would be celebrating on Monday afternoon.

“Its done! We go full Blue tomorrow 3pm,” Jalango said.

Embakasi east MP Babu owino also asked the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Azimio Chairperson to intervene.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta you must act now or was this a long CON? Baba has WON the elections just Protect his WIN.What’s the point of Kenyans voting if we rig out the winner?”

Let me help you…. The winner of the Presidential race 2022 is @WilliamsRuto Yani hata nikweka FULLSTOP – you still ask that question? Madharau. FULLSTOP! Kiburi. FULLSTOP! Sasa mtulie… It is OVER!#HustlerNation — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) August 15, 2022

The Azimio bloggers also took to social media to claim the victory.

Last week, a section of the Azimio suppoters were seen at the KICC celebrating the win of Mr Odinga, which is yet to be announced.

The other camp of the DP also is claiming the victory already.

UDA bloggers led by Dennis Itumbi have been circulating their tally claiming that the DP passed the constitutional threshold on the presidential election and that he will be announced as the next president on Monday afternoon.

“Dear Hustler Nation, there will be a President-Elect tomorrow! His name is William Ruto. Some things are NOT for books, they are the BOOK!”