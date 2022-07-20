Raila, Ruto exchange nasty words over unga prices





Presidential candidates Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have now taken up the unga battle to their campaigns. The two are now using the reduced unga prices to drum up support for their candidature.

Mr Odinga, who is flying the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition flag, now says he is the one who asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and reduce the cost of maize flour.

“Everywhere I went, people kept on crying about the high cost of unga. I told President Kenyatta about people’s cries. Right now there is a solution. Two kilogram of unga is now (retailing at) Sh100,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga, who was speaking at a campaign rally, also took a swipe at Dr Ruto for complaining about everything.

“He always complains about everything. People were suffering but we have brought a solution by reducing the price of unga,” Mr Odinga said.

On the other hand, Dr Ruto has accused President Kenyatta of using the cost of maize flour as a campaign tool for Mr Odinga.

“Why have they suddenly decided to reduce the cost of unga? If the Head of State is interested in winning people then he would have acted a long time ago,” said Ruto.

These development come in the wake of a government directive to the Ministry of Agriculture to give millers a subsidy to reduce the cost of maize flour to Sh100 a packet.