Raila: Ruto intends to jail Matiang’i if he becomes president

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (right) has a word with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during a function at Mwongori High School in Borabu, Nyamira County on October 22, 2021. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has claimed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i risks being jailed should Deputy President William Ruto win the August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga made the remarks during a campaign rally in Nyamira County on Friday.

“They (Kenya Kwanza politicians) always talk about him (Matiang’i) in a very hateful manner, saying that he will have it rough if they emerge victorious. If by accident such people get into power, Matiang’i will be locked up,” Mr Odinga said.

He urged the residents of Nyamira County to prevent such a scenario by voting for him as the next president of Kenya.

“The best way of preventing such moves is to vote for Azimio in huge numbers… but I am with Matiang’i, they will have to get through me first,” he said.

The ODM leader also said the CS has been guaranteed a job in the Azimio government. Matiang’i has served in several ministries in the Jubilee government since 2013.

Meanwhile, Dr Matiang’i has urged the residents of Nyamira County to vote overwhelmingly for Mr Odinga since his presidency will come with development projects in the entire Nyanza region.

The Azimio campaign tour of the region comes barely a week after Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team toured Kisii and Nyamira counties.