Raila, Ruto praise Karua, Gachagua’s debating skills

By Mercy Simiyu July 20th, 2022 1 min read

Raila Odinga and William Ruto have praised their respective running mates’ performances at Tuesday’s Deputy Presidential debate.

Odinga and Ruto who are gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, indicated their candidates namely Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua respectively, have exhibited courage, knowledge, and confidence during the debate.

Odinga suggested Karua maintained her poise despite consistent provocation.

Ruto, the outgoing Deputy President, meanwhile suggested the media was biased during the media.

He did not, however, share proof. He further described Gachagua as a seasoned and passionate leader.

 

Karua, the Azimio Coalition running mate, faced Gachagua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the second part of an exciting debate that lasted 90 minutes.

The platform offered Kenyans an opportunity to size up the two candidates as they declared their respective wealth and articulated their agenda if elected.

The first part of the debate involved Roots Party running mate Justina Wamae and Ruth Mutua of Agano Party.

 

