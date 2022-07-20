Raila, Ruto praise Karua, Gachagua’s debating skills





Raila Odinga and William Ruto have praised their respective running mates’ performances at Tuesday’s Deputy Presidential debate.

Odinga and Ruto who are gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, indicated their candidates namely Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua respectively, have exhibited courage, knowledge, and confidence during the debate.

Odinga suggested Karua maintained her poise despite consistent provocation.

Your poise, mastery of subject matters, and staying calm even when provoked were impressive. I congratulate my able deputy and team member @MarthaKarua. The Azimio family stands proud of your performance during last night's debate. Keep selling #VoteBlue #Inawezekana — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 20, 2022

Ruto, the outgoing Deputy President, meanwhile suggested the media was biased during the media.

He did not, however, share proof. He further described Gachagua as a seasoned and passionate leader.

Congratulations Rigathi Gachagua my very able running mate. Kenyans are confident that in you we have a seasoned,passionate and focused leader to help us steer kenya kwanza to victory and the nation to prosperity. We thank almighty God na ubarikiwe saaan. Never mind the media. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 19, 2022

Karua, the Azimio Coalition running mate, faced Gachagua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the second part of an exciting debate that lasted 90 minutes.

The platform offered Kenyans an opportunity to size up the two candidates as they declared their respective wealth and articulated their agenda if elected.

The first part of the debate involved Roots Party running mate Justina Wamae and Ruth Mutua of Agano Party.