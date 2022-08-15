Raila, Ruto to share podium at Bomas of Kenya





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) has invited all four presidential candidates to the Bomas of Kenya where the President-elect will be announced.

Should the four, namely Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoyah, and Wahiga Mwaure turn up, it will translate to a historical moment where they have all shared the same podium.

Previously, only the president-elect and his immediate family have been welcomed to the national tallying centre to receive the winning certificate after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) announcement.

Wajackoyah, the Roots Party presidential candidate, and his Agano Party counterpart David Waihige Mwaure were the first to arrive at the Bomas of Kenya ahead of the major announcement.

The two shook hands upon arrival and were directed to their respective preserved seats to await their colleagues.

Ruto was reportedly on his way to the venue at 1pm while Odinga was expected later in the afternoon.

Earlier, the seating arrangement at Bomas was changed after the verification exercise of Form 34As came to an end.