Raila, Ruto tussle over Nyayo Stadium for last campaign rally

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga (right) and Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe acknowledge greetings from their supporters in Kibera, Nairobi on July 17, 2022. PHOTO | POOL

The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition has said it will hold its final mega campaign rally at the Nyayo National Stadium on August 6.

However, Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance are also seeking to hold their final rally on the same date at that very venue.

On Tuesday, Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed, who is also Suna East MP in a statement sent to newsrooms said Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua will hold their last rally in Nairobi,

Mr Mohammed further thanked Azimio supporters for attending the campaign rallies that they so far held across the country.

The two camps have planned to end their months of campaigns in the capital city and are claiming to have booked Nyayo National Stadium for a political meeting on August 6.

The planned rallies will be held two days to the General Election date, where Kenyans will vote for their new leaders in six elective seats.

Mr Odinga’s choice of venue is perhaps informed by his coalition’s perceived popularity in Nairobi County, according to recent opinion polls.

According to the result of a recent poll by Infotrak, Mr Odinga enjoy a 43 per cent popularity in the county as compared to Dr Ruto’s 37 per cent.