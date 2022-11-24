Raila set to meet 26 Azimio governors and their deputies amidst ongoing defection





Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga is set to meet with all the 26 Azimio governors and their deputies in Naivasha.

This meeting comes at a time when there has been tension over defections.

During the two-day meeting, the members are set to discuss the way forward after the August election defeat.

This will be the first meeting with the coalition leadership since the August 9th elections.

The meeting will also be addressed by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Mr Odinga’s running mate in the presidential elections.

The coalition is also set to discuss the future of the coalition.

This comes at a time when some Azimio governors have openly expressed their willingness to work with President William Ruto.

This dalliance with Kenya Kwanza by Azimio governors is technically seen as defection and switching of political loyalties weakening the Opposition camp.

Currently, President Ruto has 179 MPs against Mr Odinga’s 157.

Some of the leaders who have joined Kenyan Kwanza

Just a few months 10 independent MPs-elect joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

They include Nambale MP-elect Geoffrey Ekesa Mulanya, Njoroge Kururia MP-elect Gatundu North and Nebart Muriuki, MP-elect Mbeere South.

North Imenti MP-elect Abdul Rahim Dawood has also teamed up with Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng and former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma also withdrew their support for Raila Odinga’s Azimio movement in favor of William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Former Mandera County Governor Ali Roba, who also owns the UDM party along with Mandera governor Mohamed Khalif also joined the Kenya Kwanza government.

This came a few hours after ex-Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced he was parting ways with Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga.

