Raila should be sworn-in as president, he ‘won’ the election, Nairobi MCA says





A vocal Member of the Nairobi County Assembly, who is affiliated Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition has said Raila Odinga should be sworn-in as the president once he lands in the country from South Africa.

Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo Matach claims Mr Odinga won last year’s presidential election and should therefore be sworn-in immediately.

“We want to tell Baba that we request to swear you in as our president, you won fairly with many votes against President William Ruto. This time round we must ensure you occupy the top seat. We are reclaiming our victory,” Matach said.

The MCA backed his demands with ‘revelations’ by former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni that Mr Odinga beat President Ruto in last year’s tightly contested polls.

Early this week, Mr Kioni claimed that a whistleblower within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) shared intriguing evidence that show Mr Odinga won the presidential election with 8,170,353 votes representing 57.3 percent while Dr Ruto garnered 5,915,973 representing 41.66 percent.

When Dr Ruto was declared President-elect, IEBC said he had garnered 50.49 percent of the vote against Mr Odinga’s 48.5 percent.

“We now know that Ruto did not win the August poll and there is enough evidence to prove this. We will analyse the document and provide a summary and way forward to our supporters when Raila jets back from South Africa,” said Mr Kioni, who is also the Secretary General of Jubilee Party.

The whistleblower, Mr Kioni said, identified himself as an IEBC employee and was central to the administration of the 2022 elections. The unnamed individual claims illegal entities were created at the IEBC transmission centre’s back end office to change forms 34B from their original Jpeg form to PDF (portable document format).

At the same time, Matach also faulted President Ruto for the rising cost of living and for focusing too much on the past instead of helping the Mwananchi.

Mr Odinga, who is the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, has in the last few days been South Africa.

He was to hold several meetings including a review of the status of the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa Priority Action Plan 2 with Nardos Bekele-Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) (PIDA-PAP2).

