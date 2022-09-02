Raila suffers another blow as Kiraitu defects to Ruto’s camp

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi at President-elect William Ruto's Karen residence on September 2, 2022 where he announced his defection from Azimio la Umoja to Kenya Kwanza Alliance. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has decamped from Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition to President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Friday morning, Mr Kiraitu led 13 MCAs of the Meru County Assembly elected on his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) party and 13 elected on United Democratic Alliance ticket to Dr Ruto’s Karen residence where he announced his defection.

Dr Ruto officially welcomed Mr Kiraitu and his team to Kenya Kwanza saying the leaders had resolved to put the interests of Kenyans first by joining Kenya Kwanza. Also present at Dr Ruto’s residence to receive Mr Kiraitu was ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

DEP was previously affiliated to Azimio la Umoja, with Mr Kiraitu in the forefront of Mr Odinga’s campaign in Mt Kenya region. However, Mr Kiraitu lost his seat to independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza, who has also joined Kenya Kwanza.

Ms Mwangaza won with 209,148 votes as former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, who was running on a United Democratic Alliance ticket, came second with 183,859 votes. Mr Kiraitu finished a distant third with 110,814 votes.

Mr Kiraitu’s move is the latest blow Mr Odinga has suffered following an endless wave of defection from his coalition to the rival camp.

The development comes amid reports of a major rift within Kanu, with a section of members having moved to Dr Ruto’s camp. On Thursday, Tiaty MP William Kamket, who was elected on the Kanu ticket, joined Kenya Kwanza.

Prior to his defection, Mr Kamket was a die-hard ally of Kanu party leader Gideon Moi who lost the Baringo senatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

The wave of defections to Dr Ruto’s coalition has been interpreted as a calculated move to gain an absolute majority both in the National Assembly and the Senate.

This comes amid the hearing of a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Dr Ruto’s win, a case whose verdict will be determined on Monday September 5.

