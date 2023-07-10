Raila targets 15 million signatures in contest with Ruto





Business in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) came to a standstill on July 10, 2023, after Azimio leader Raila Odinga made his way to the area.

Earlier, Mr Odinga has used a public service vehicle, (PSV) popularly referred to as matatus, to access the CBD.

Upon arrival, he walked to Pronto restaurant along Wabera street opposite city Hall for breakfast.

His presence attracted hundreds of his supporters and within a short time the entire street was packed, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

After meeting a section of Azimio Members of County Assembly, (MCA) Mr Odinga, who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency on five occasions since 1997, stepped out to address his supporters.

He told a charged crowd that the opposition’s coalition was now targeting 15 million signatures so as to initiate a vote of no confidence in President William Ruto’s administration.

He had earlier announced a target of 10 million signatures.

“We will now collect fifteen million signatures as a sign of no confidence in the illegitimate administration of Ruto and Gachagua),” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga added that the signatures from Kenyans will indicate that he is not speaking alone as a politician but has a huge support from Kenyans.

He said that the government of President Ruto has abandoned the promises they made to Kenyans during the campaigns, and instead have made their lives difficult as the cost of living has gone up.

“Kenyans have a say in bringing changes to their lives. The cost of living has gone up. We told Ruto not to burden Kenyans more but he ignore…the issue of Finance Act must be removed.”

Also, the ODM leader said that their calls to have Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) server opened is still valid as well as seeking to suspend the process of recruiting new IEBC commissioners.

He also warned President Ruto of consistently poaching opposition MPs to the government side.

Azimio Principal Wycliffe Oparanya, formerly Kakamega governor, who accompanied Mr Odinga to the CBD lauded Azimio supporters for turning out in thousands during the Saba Saba demonstration.

The Azimio principals also said that the forthcoming demonstrations planned for July 12, 2023, Wednesday’s will go on as planned. They urged the Police to offer the required security.

Also read: DPP orders unconditional release of Azimio protestors

Dahabshiil CEO calls for support for victims of Jigjiga Taiwan Market in Ethiopia’s Somali regional State