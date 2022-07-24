Raila threatens to snub presidential debate





Raila Odinga has threatened to snub the presidential debate set for Tuesday July 26, 2022.

In a statement published by his campaign secretariat, Odinga who is gunning for the presidency on a Azimio coalition ticket, argues debating William Ruto is not a ‘good idea’.

“Our main opponent has proven over the course of his career he will do and say anything in his ungovernable greed for power. Today as his campaign flails and supporters abandon him, he has become more desperate,” read the statement in part.

Odinga also pointed out on Ruto’s earlier demands on what the debate should be and not be centred on.

“Any debate devoid of these questions would be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. That is why we do not intend to share a podium with a person who lacks basic decency. As is well known, our opponent has transversed the country hurling epithets at us and other key national leaders, including vile sexist attacks.”

Saying they would not help their opponent in his failing campaign, Odinga suggested, “In lieu of a traditional debate we plan to take part in a televised town hall at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands with ordinary Kenyans to offer our solutions to the challenges facing the country and common people.”

Odinga threat to snub debate comes after Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah also called for equal opportunity for all candidates as a condition for him to attend the same debate.

Saying he must be debate alongside Raila Odinga and Ruto, Roots Party in a statement published by spokesperson Wilson Muirani alias Jaymo Ule Msee, also questioned the polls that placed Wajackoyah with a less than 5 percent popularity.

“Our decision is informed by the fact that the polls used as a determinant to pair the presidential candidates are not factual because they are conducted by pollsters with interest to some political parties participating in presidential candidate.”