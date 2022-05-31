Raila to unveil blueprint for first 100 days in office

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he unveiled Martha Karua as his running mate at KICC in Nairobi on May 16, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

ODM leader Raila Odinga will next week make public what his administration intends to do within the first three months in office should he be elected president in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga made the announcement on Tuesday during a meeting with the European Business Council in Nairobi.

“I will present my papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, then on Monday I will announce what my first 100 days (in office) will look like,” said Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader is running for president on under the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition flag, which has the full backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the meeting, Mr Odinga said also his administration would implement measures that will make it easier for businesses to thrive.

“On bureaucracy, taxation, work permits are a challenge for investors. We will make it easier to enhance faster processes. It will be easier than it is in Rwanda to open up a new business in Kenya,” he said.

Mr Odinga will present his papers to the IEBC on Sunday for clearance.

Presidential candidates are required to present 2,000 signatures per county from at least 24 devolved units.