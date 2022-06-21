Raila under fire from Kenya Kwanza Luhya leaders





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has come under heavy criticism from a section of Luhya leaders aligned to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Led ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali and Ababu Namwamba, the leaders have accused Mr Odinga of failing to prioritise the interest of Western region.

They said the Mulembe nation is yet to benefit from the 2018 Handshake between Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They have also accused the ODM leader of being behind the violence that was witnessed at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on Sunday during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally.

The leaders are also blaming Mr Odinga for the dismissals of Luhya leaders from key parliamentary positions for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

“Moses Wetangula received a nasty thank you when you dethroned him as Majority Leader in the Senate. You removed Chris Wamalwa as National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader, attrition befell Cleophas Malala as Senate Deputy Minority Leader, and Benjamin Washiali thrown out as National Assembly Majority Chief Whip at your instigation.”

The leaders claimed Mr Odinga denied Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi an opportunity to vie for Nairobi governor seat in favour of Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe.

“Are leaders from Mulembe community lesser Kenyans to be toyed any way you want? Mulembe Nation is decided on its political pathway, and no amount of deception and theatrics will change their choice,” the leaders said.