Raila: US, UK sanctions do not scare me

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Azimio leader Raila Odinga says he is not bothered by reports President William Ruto has asked the western world to impose sanctions against him.

Speaking at a political rally in Kitale on February 26, 2023, Mr Odinga said though he has enjoyed cordial relations with the US, UK, China, Ukraine, Europe, Russia, and all African countries, he remains a Kenyan and will strive to make the country a better place.

Mr Odinga also warned the US and UK from interfering with Kenya’s internal affairs.

“I do not want other countries to impose themselves on Kenyan issues. We prefer solving our issues internally,” he said.

Mr Odinga stressed the constitution of Kenya gives Kenyans the right to do what they want under the confines of the rule of law.

“The West should respect our constitution. If you say Raila should not visit (the western world), he is not interested. I want to tell those cowards, do not cry foul no one is going to help you.”

Mr Odinga has called for mass action as he bids to protest over the rise in the cost of living, plus what he claims is a move to reclaim his victory that was stolen in the August 2022 polls.

Mr Odinga finished second to President Ruto in the election, garnering 48% of the votes cast.

The former Prime Minister has been consistent in calling out the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for what he terms electoral injustice in the August 9th, 2022 elections.

However, President Ruto has ruled out the possibility of holding talks with Mr Odinga as a form of arriving at a political truce.

The Head of State though says protests and mass action could slow down the economy’s growth.

