Raila warns Azimio MPs against greed for positions

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga addresses elected leaders under the coalition during the Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi Resort on September 16, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

ODM party leader, Raila Odinga has warned Members of Parliament from Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition not to be greedy for positions in parliament but rather be their brothers keepers.

Speaking at Machakos County during the coalition’s Parliamentary Group meeting, Mr Odinga told the MPs that not everybody can lead at the same time.

He cautioned them that if they fall to remain united, then they might be overpowered in parliament despite being a majority group.

“We want all of you to represent Azimio la Umoja in the ruling government, Kenyans at large depend on you now. Go and discharge your duties well,” Mr Odinga said.

He also said the coalition depends on the MPs in bringing about changes in the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Do not fight among yourselves. Always remember that we are a team. Be your brother’s keeper always. If you are not appointed to a certain position, do not hate your brother. Let’s remain united,” he said.

He said that the meeting was aimed at uniting the coalition’s members and to encourage them to protect Azimio’s interests in parliament.

“This meeting was decided by the leadership to bring our members together so they can bond and serve our interest as a movement in Parliament,” he noted.

He also said the role of Parliament will be to save the Judiciary, which is offering itself to state capture, to transform IEBC and to stop the Executive from offering itself to conducting state capture.

“Parliament must stand up and preserve our multi-party politics. When the law does not rule, thuggery does. We have a responsibility as Azimio to take charge and use our majority in Parliament to keep this government in check,” he said.

