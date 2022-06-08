Raila widens lead versus Ruto in latest opinion poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta looks on as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga shake hands during a past meeting at the DP’s residence. Photo | Pool

Raila Odinga has taken a four-point lead over William Ruto as the race to become the next tenant at State House gathers pace.

According to an opinion poll conducted by Infrotrack, Odinga has a 42% lead with Ruto trailing at 38%.

This means neither Odinga nor Ruto will be elected outright if polls were held today as the Kenyan laws indicate an elected president must gather 50% plus one of all votes cast.

Any other result will herald a run-off pitting the top two candidates.

The poll further suggests that Odinga, who recently picked Martha Karua as his running mate, leads in 20 counties of the 47 counties and would garner approximately 9.3 million votes if elections were held today.

Ruto who has Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate meanwhile had a lead in 16 counties and has about 8.4 million votes were elections to be held today.

The poll was conducted between May 23-27 involving 9000 respondents from 47 counties with a margin of plus or minus one.

Odinga and Ruto are among four candidates cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the presidency in the August 2022 polls.

The polls results are however different from a recent revelation by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who suggested Odinga has amassed a 60% lead.

Ruto has disputed the statistic. Other contestants are George Luchiri Wajackoyah and David Mwaure Wahiga.

The polls will be held on August 9.