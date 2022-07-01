Raila’s Azimio pokes holes in Ruto’s manifesto

Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of Kenya Kwanza manifesto at Kasarani indoor arena on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Deputy President William Ruto’s blueprint of what Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will focus on, if he is elected president, has come under heavy criticism from his main challenger in the presidential race, Raila Odinga.

The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate has termed Ruto’s manifesto as empty promises to Kenyans.

In a statement, Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua said the DP failed to highlight what he plans to do to fight corruption.

“The word corruption was not mentioned and did not cross Mr Ruto’s lips even once. Like the plague, Mr Ruto completely avoided any mention of the word. We know why,” Prof Mutua said.

He also alleged that the Kenya Kwanza team is made up of questionable leaders a majority of whom have been implicated in corruption cases.

“It is no wonder that Mr Ruto and Kenya Kwanza have no agenda or the plan to address corruption, the number one impediment to the development of our country,” he said.

According to Prof Mutua, unlike the Ruto’s team, the Azimio presidential flag bearer Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have put in place measures that will address corruption in the country.

“There will be zero tolerance for corruption under Azimio and those culpable will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law without any exception.”

Mr Odinga has repeatedly stated that if elected as the country’s next president, corrupt individuals will be prosecuted and jailed.