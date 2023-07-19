Raila’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta missing





Maurice Ogeta, a bodyguard of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Colaition, Raila Odinga, has been reported missing.

Mr Ogeta’s disappearance was reported on Wednesday as the opposition coalition commenced a three-day protest over the high cost of living in the country.

ODM communication director Philip Etale confirmed that unknown men in civilian clothes suspected to be police officers picked Mr Ogeta on Wednesday morning.

Mr Etale, who confirmed the development to Nairobi News in a WhatsApp message, said Mr Ogeta was abducted while driving from his home to work.

“Mr Maurice Ogeta was heading to work when he was accosted by armed men who flagged him down and immediately bundled him in his car boot. After driving for a few minutes, the vehicle stalled and they got him out of the boot to show them how to restart it before returning him to the boot and sped off to an unknown destination,” the statement reads.

Mr Maurice Ogeta’s whereabouts still remains unknown.

However, Mr Etale didnt state whether on not the matter has been reported to the police.

All these comes one day after the government withdrew security personnel assigned to the top leadership of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

Mr Odinga, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka all had their security withdrawn. More than 50 Azimio la Umoja MPs have also had their security withdrawn.

The security personnel that have withdrawn include more than 10 police officers who accompany Mr Odinga during his daily activities, as well as those assigned to guard his residences in Nairobi, Kisumu and Siaya.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga said there was a plot by the government to harm Azimio la Umoja leaders during the planned protests.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi on Tuesday, former Defence Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa condemned the government’s move to withdraw the security personnel assigned to the Azimio leaders, saying it is not as favour.

“Raila was Kenya’s second Prime Minister while Kalonzo was the 10th Vice President and is therefore entitled to state protection. This is not a favour,” Wamalwa said.

The coalition also claimed a dreaded killer squad has been revived to unleash mayhem on opposition supporters during the protests.

