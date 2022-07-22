Raila’s camp counters Ruto’s demands ahead of presidential debate

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks during his manifesto launch at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on June 6, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Leaders of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition have countered demands by Kenya Kwanza Alliance with their own ultimatum ahead of the eagerly-awaited presidential debate next Tuesday.

The coalition leaders have said their presidential candidate Raila Odinga will only attend the presidential debate if the topics to be discussed are narrowed down to integrity, corruption and governance.

Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed has said that if these demands are not met, then they will instead send Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino to debate Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flagbearer, William Ruto.

“Raila will only attend the presidential debate if the topics are integrity, corruption and governance. If it’s anything else, then we will send Babu Owino to debate Ruto,” said Junet.

This development comes just a day after Dr Ruto’s camp, which had initially hinted that the DP would snub the debate citing media bias, confirmed that he will attend the debate on condition that the moderators steer clear of trivialities.

The DP’s campaign secretariat also said they expect the moderators to focus on governance and integrity, agriculture, healthcare, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s), manufacturing, housing, the digital economy and foreign policy.

The debate, which will take place on Tuesday beginning 5pm at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Karen, will bring together Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga in a second-tier debate, that will be preceded by a first-tier debate between Roots Party candidate Prof George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure Waihiga of Agano Party.

Yvonne Okwara of Citizen TV and Eric Latiff of KTN News will moderate the debate between Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga. Smriti Vidyarthi (NTV), Ken Mijungu (KTN News) who will moderate the debate between Roots Party’s Prof Wajackoyah and Mr Waihiga, while NTV’S Joe Ageyo will moderate the panel discussions for both debates.