Raila’s major routes blocked by police in anticipation of Maandamano Thursday

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in a pensive mood during a media briefing on March 28, 2023 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Major routes that opposition leader Raila Odinga has been using during the biweekly protests have been barricaded.

On Thursday morning, which will mark the third protest, there was a heavy presence of anti-riot police on most routes to and out of the Central Business District in Nairobi.

Roads near State House were heavily barricaded with roadblocks with police checking all approaching motorists.

This was in anticipation of protesters in Mr Odinga’s stronghold who are expected to take to the streets today to demonstrate. The officers are reported to have been deployed on Wednesday night.

Among the roads that have been barricaded are Nyerere-Processional roads intersection and all roads leading to State House.

Others are Langata Road, Juja Road, roads in Kibera slums, Kawangware, Mathare, roads in Buruburu, roads near Gikomba and along Waiyaki Way.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, in a tough statement said he will stop at nothing to protect lives and properties as enshrined in the Constitution, even as he documented the trail of destruction witnessed since the protests started a fortnight ago.

According to Prof Kindiki, violent protests will stand banned even as he vowed to ensure the safety of all Kenyans.

“No more violent protests shall be allowed anywhere in Kenya. With or without notices, demonstrations and protests of any type which injures people, security officers, businesses and property shall be prevented at all costs,” Prof Kindiki said.

His statement came after Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Odinga said the demonstrations pushing for the lowering of the high cost of living and election reforms will be peaceful.

“Our demonstrations will be peaceful and we are asking those who are trying to disrupt them to desist in the name of our Lord,” Mr Odinga said.

This comes as the city and major towns brace for another round of confrontation between demonstrators and police which has so far left four people dead, five injured and property destroyed in the past two protests in the country.

The country has seen violence, looting, destruction of public amenities, disruption of daily activities and invasion of private property.