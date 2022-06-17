Raila’s men Orengo and Oburu trailing in Siaya race, poll shows

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (left) converses with Siaya Senator James Orengo (center) and Member of East Africa Legislative Assembly Oburu Odinga during a public function in Gem, Siaya County on March 7, 2020. TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

ODM stalwarts James Orengo and Oburu Oginga are trailing in their respective quests for elective positions in Siaya County in the August 9, General Election, results of a new opinion poll has indicated.

The poll by Mizani Africa shows that in the gubernatorial race, United Democratic Movement (UDM) candidate, Nicolas Gumbo, is ahead with 50.3 per cent with Mr Orengo a distant second at 40 per cent.

The two candidates are in the race to succeed Governor Cornel Rasanga who is serving his last term in office.

Senator Orengo is a close ally of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In the senatorial race, the Azimio flagbearer’s elder brother Oburu Oginga is also behind businessman Tony Yogo.

Mr Yogo leads with 34.4 per cent, with the East African Legislative assembly (Eala) MP, Oginga, at 30 per cent.

Mr Oginga has been endorsed by Mr Odinga as the most suitable candidate in the race following his long service to the county.

In December last year, Mr Odinga asked the public to consider his 79-year-old brother for the senatorial position and Mr Orengo for governor.

“It is embarrassing for Dr Oburu to beg you to elect him, he has the experience, having served as a Member of Parliament for over 20 years and currently he is in the Eala. You don’t expect me to come and campaign for Dr Oburu and Orengo, you can decide this as electorates of Siaya,” said Mr Odinga.

In the Woman Representative race, the battle is between radio journalist Sella Ayimba of MDG party and Christine Ombaka of ODM with Ayimba commanding a 43 per cent lead followed by Ombaka with 39.5 per cent.

The polls outcome also show stiff competition in the other elective positions in the county which for years has been an ODM stronghold.