Raila’s secretariat throws shade at politicians joining Kenya Kwanza





Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga’s communication director Dennis Onyango has thrown shade at politicians who have been defecting from their parties and joining President William Ruto’s led party.

Unpleased with the move, Onyango sarcastically asked what was there to gain from joining the governing party. Azimio has opined that last year’s polls were rigged in favour of the Head of State holding rallies in a quest for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers to be opened.

Also read: Raila Odinga postpones Kisii Rally after warning from Azimio allies

While some political leaders affiliated with Azimio have been joining the rallies, others have been holding meetings with President a move that has left a bitter taste in die-hard supporters of the political outfit.

In response, Onyango tweeted, “If joining the governing party is supposed to solve people’s problems, why is northern Kenya still in such a firm grip of drought, hunger, banditry, and Al Shabaab? What more do the leaders and people need to do after joining the government for development?”

If joining the governing party is supposed to solve people's problems, why is northern Kenya still in such a firm grip of drought, hunger, banditry and Al Shabaab? What more do the leaders and people need to do after joining government for development?

Last week, Philip Etale, the director of communications in a press statement, said that the leaders who had a breakfast meeting with President Ruto undermined the party’s leadership and went against the will of the people who elected them to their positions.

He also accused those leaders of being influenced by money spent by the illegitimate administration to sabotage the activities of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Movement.

“Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from the issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption,” he stated.

Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o was chased out of an Azimio meeting for dining with the ‘enemy.’

On the other hand, President Ruto supported the joining hands of different political leaders, saying, “Leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country. They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya.”

However, Mr Odinga has insisted that the rallies will continue in the different parts of the country even as some leaders strongly criticise his ‘advocacy.’

