Raila’s social media bloggers turn on each other

Azimio Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga attending a Church Service at Around the Globe Deliverance Ministry in Pipeline, Nairobi on July 17,2022.EVANS HABIL

Instead of fighting the common enemy in the frame of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto, social media bloggers allied to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga appear to have transferred an internal fallout to the public space a week to the August 2022 polls.

The friendly fire was necessitated by an article in the mainstream media which appeared to give credit to Dennis Onsarigo, who was, in February 2022, appointed Raila Odinga presidential campaign secretariat.

The fallout came amid reports most of the bloggers were working without pay, with hope of securing jobs should Raila Odinga win the presidency.

Dennis Onsarigo should never take credit of anything done on social media or digital media for AZIMIO LA UMOJA campaign…. Most of us are VOLUNTEERING. They take MONEY and eat it. They never pay anyone who is working tirelessly to have Raila Odinga ELECTED. Ukweli usemwe! — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) July 30, 2022

There also appear to be challenges in the hierarchy with long serving Odinga aide Phil Etale, who works as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication director, confirming he does not report to Onsarigo, a respected TV journalist.

For the record, I am not and I have never worked under @Donsarigo. Minions should not take credit of what they never built. So such nonsensical articles can only be read by ignorant humans. https://t.co/ElJQctK9Hs — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) July 30, 2022

The confirmation of no-pay for services rendered was also confirmed by senior Azimio think-tank members including Silas Jakakimba and Donald Kipkorir.

THE TRUTH: With some of BFFs, I established & Chair a volunteer Social Media Team for Raila Odinga & its management are @Disembe @ItsMutai & @kacholla . They don’t report to anyone. Media shouldn’t take away the trio achievements & credit strangers. We aren’t paid for it. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 30, 2022

The fallout has led to speculation there are divisive camps within Azimio messaging team amid reports Onsarigo’s appointment was only approved by a close Odinga ally and not the entire team.