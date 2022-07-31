Join our Telegram Channel
Nairobi News

Raila’s social media bloggers turn on each other

By Wangu Kanuri July 31st, 2022 1 min read

Instead of fighting the common enemy in the frame of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto, social media bloggers allied to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga appear to have transferred an internal fallout to the public space a week to the August 2022 polls.

The friendly fire was necessitated by an article in the mainstream media which appeared to give credit to Dennis Onsarigo, who was, in February 2022, appointed Raila Odinga presidential campaign secretariat.

The fallout came amid reports most of the bloggers were working without pay, with hope of securing jobs should Raila Odinga win the presidency.

There also appear to be challenges in the hierarchy with long serving Odinga aide Phil Etale, who works as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication director, confirming he does not report to Onsarigo, a respected TV journalist.

 

The confirmation of no-pay for services rendered was also confirmed by senior Azimio think-tank members including Silas Jakakimba and Donald Kipkorir.

 

The fallout has led to speculation there are divisive camps within Azimio messaging team amid reports Onsarigo’s appointment was only approved by a close Odinga ally and not the entire team.

 

