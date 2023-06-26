Rally driver Issa Amwari targets podium finish

Issa Amwari (right) and his co driver David Mwenda after finishing fourth in the KNRC Safari Rally in the weekend. PHOTO: COURTESY

Emerging rally ace Issa Amwari aims to become one of the best in the business in this region after finishing fourth in the Kenya National Rally Championships category of the just concluded Safari Rally.

Amwari driving in betting company BetNare Sports betting colours and navigated by Dennis Mwenda finished behind Carl Tundo who returned home first in the KNRC, Jasmeet Chana and Nikhil Sachania finished second and third respectively.

“It feels great to go all the way and finish the race,” said Amwari who drove a Mitsubishi lancer Evo X.

“I can only thank God, my family, BetNare and other sponsors who came in at the most needed time to support me, my navigator, the works team and all my fans,” added Amwari.

He said the rally was grueling but he kept pushing on to the finish.

“It was not easy. This is the Safari Rally, the toughest in the world and every driver wants to finish, very few manage to and I am proud I am among the few who finished.

“My goal is to continue working hard to become the best rally driver in the country. I draw my inspiration from the greatest rally drivers the country has produced like Patrick Njiru,” said Amwari.

This was Amwari’s second finish in the Safari Rally.

“I have participated in two Safari Rally championships in 2022 and 2023 and I have finished in both which is a very good accomplishment,” he says.

In 2021 he was forced out on technicalities just a day before the competition.

Amwari kickstarted his rallying career in 2010 behind the wheel of a Subaru hatchback and upgraded to an Evolution 9 in 2013 before racking up a career-best fifth in the Nakuru Rally of 2014.

In 2016, he acquired his current Evolution X machine and three years later, went one better by chalking up another career-best fourth on the Eldoret event.

Amwari entered seven events in 2019 and finished four in the top 10 — ninth in Kilifi, sixth in Nanyuki and eighth in Nakuru. This will be his second successive shot at the World Rally Championships.

