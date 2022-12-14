Rally driver Maxine Wahome out on bail after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend

Rally driver Maxine Wahome in the dock at the Milimani Law Court, Nairobi on December 14, 2022 where she was presented for assaulting and causing bodily harm on her boyfriend Asad Khan. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Celebrated female rally driver Maxine Wahome has been released from police custody on Sh100,000 cash bail after spending two nights behind bars for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Asad Khan, who is also a rally driver.

Magistrate Benard Ochoi declined to allow an application by the police to detain the accused for 14 days pending investigations into an incident where she is accused of causing grievous harm to Mr Khan. Mr Khan alias Kalulu is currently fighting for his life at the Avenue Nursing Home.

The magistrate directed Ms Wahome to be reporting to Kilimani Police Station every Thursday until the police complete the probe.

At the same time, the court also declined to gag the media from covering the case saying claims that Ms Wahome is a victim have not been proven.

On Tuesday, Ms Wahome had made an application to the court for the case to be heard in camera, saying she was a victim and needed protection.

The investigating officer told the court that her arrest at their apartment came after the boyfriend’s brother made a report of an assault to the police and claimed that the man hurt himself when he was attacking her.

The court heard that during the arrest, the police found a lot of blood in the house and broken glasses.

The investigator said that the scene has been documented and forensic evidence including blood stains and broken glasses collected for examination.

The police said they needed to establish whether there were accomplices so that they could be arrested, obtain call data from their mobile phones for analysis and conduct DNA test of the blood samples.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan’s friends have since asked Kenyans to donate blood to save him as he remains admitted at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of the city hospital.

Preliminary investigations were that Khan sustained a deep cut in his ankle, which was allegedly inflicted by the woman.

In July, Ms Wahome was the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the month of June.

The trailblazing Kenyan lady driver achieved the feat after becoming the first-ever African woman to win the WRC3 Category during the WRC Safari Rally Kenya held in June.

Ms Wahome’s winning performance was made all the more impressive by the fact she had never driven a Ford Fiesta Rally3 car on gravel before the fabled Kenyan fixture.

Her success shot the 26-year-old to not only national limelight but global fame, with her achievements recognized by none other than seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who shared Motorsport.com’s post celebrating the global milestone.

