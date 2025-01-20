Rapper Calvo Mistari doesnt regret hiatus as he attempts music comeback





After several years of musical hiatus, the once famous Kenyan rappers Calvo Mistari, Bobby Mapesa and Naiboi are attempting reinventions of their once-upon-a-time flourishing music career by making a comeback into the Kenya music scene with the release of a new project, a collabo titled “Rudisha”.

In the collaboration, the three rappers teamed up with lyricist Zzero Sufuri on this hip-hop track. The project produced by Dillie is a party song that attempts to show off the lively spirit of Kenya’s 254 party scene.

Speaking about the collaboration, Calvo Mistari says the song was created on simultaneous turn of events in the studio.

“I have worked with my Bobby for a pretty long time and our projects are always a breeze because we have developed a genuine brotherly relationship since we connected. With Zzero it was a new experience as I bumped into him in the studio, Dillie played him the song which he vibed to and dropped a verse. Bobby heard of it too and jumped on it without hesitation. That’s how this whole project came to be”

For Naiboi who recently returned to the country after taking some years off relocating to the United States, the jam targets the younger generation

“I have always wanted to work with younger artists and combine my sound with theirs, and this is a perfect start.”

His sentiments were seconded by Calvo Mistari who says the duo will be releasing more music this year as part of their comeback

“Naiboi and I are working on new music together. We have lots of new songs coming out”

Calvo Mistari disclosed he took a music hiatus to further his studies in the US.

“I left for the US to further my studies and experience new things, and culture. I don’t regret a single year (of the music break. I needed a change. Change is good for people to discover other parts of themselves.” Mwanaume Ni Effort hitmaker.

Calvo credits that period for his growth and transformation.