Rapper DNA defends Colonel Mustafa’s ‘mjengo’ hustle





Music producer Dennis Kaggia better known as DNA has come to the defence of Colonel Mustafa, who recently faced ridicule when a video of him working at a construction site went viral.

DNA has praised Colonel Mustafa for his resilience and encouraged men to take up any job to fulfill their financial responsibilities.

“Colonel Mustafa, God damn, he’s working hard. I’m proud of you, bro. I am so proud of you because unlike many others, you have understood the program. Say no to status games in 2023 and do whatever it takes to fix your life,” DNA said in a TikTok video.

He added that shaming men for their jobs is unacceptable and urged men to choose their friends wisely.

“First, know who your real friends are. As a man, you want friends, not just well-wishers who only think about ‘give me, give me, give me,'” DNA said regarding seeking financial help from the public or friends.

He further advised men to address their issues independently: “Keep your respect by paying for rent on this earth. I know it gets hard. I’m not saying we shouldn’t help each other, but take charge and fix your life.”

Colonel Mustafa responded to the job shaming in an interview, confirming that he was working in construction to pay bills, particularly for his mother’s expensive cancer treatment. DNA emphasized that every job is worthwhile and valuable, urging people to reject status games and comparisons.

“To be the greatest, you have to be the lowest. You have to learn money, and to learn money, you have to burn money. That’s how the game goes. My friends, never be ashamed of your hustle, never, ever be ashamed of your hustle,” DNA explained.

DNA also expressed respect for Colonel Mustafa and all hardworking men in the country who choose not to steal or rely on others to solve their problems.

“Bro, focus on your hustle, solve your issues. Don’t play the comparison game. I respect Colonel, I respect all hardworking men in this country who chose not to steal, who chose not to sit around waiting for people to save them from their problems.”

