Rapper Drake cancels shows after testing positive for Covid-19

Canadian rapper Drake during a community barbecue at Emancipation Park for his annual Houston Appreciation Weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY

Canadian rapper Drake during a community barbecue at Emancipation Park for his annual Houston Appreciation Weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY





Canadian rapper Drake has been forced to cancel a number of shows after testing positive for Covid-19.

The singer, born Aubrey Drake Graham, made the announcement on his Instagram stories.

He also promised to reschedule his shows as soon as he is able to perform.

“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

The 35-year-old is famed for his philanthropic nature having released God’s plan, a song he’s used to show compassion and love to his fans whom he at times gifts cash and other monetary gifts.

Drake at one time dated American RnB singer Rihanna.

He joins a list of personalities who’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The other is US President Joe Biden.

Biden first tested positive for Covid on July 21st despite being fully vaccinated and has even received two booster shots.

He received his first two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January 2021, his first booster shot in September, and his second booster vaccination in March.