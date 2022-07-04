Rapper Kush Tracey responds on quit claims





Singer Teresiah Wanbua alias Kush Tracey has played down reports she’s quit music.

Kush Tracey, a former presenter at Switch TV, made the clarification in response to a fan during a question and answer session on Instagram.

“I did not quit music. I’ve had to take time off to seek God’s will in my musical career. I’ll be back in His time. It’s no longer about me but He who sends me.”

At the start of her music career, the singer was reported to be dating Kasabuni hitmaker Timothy Owuor aka Timmy Tdat.

The two are said to have gone separate ways after a private spat.

Prior to their public breakup, the duo collaborated on a hit namely Nduru which dominated local music charts for a while.

After the breakup, Kush Tracey was said to have had a fling with RNB superstar Otile Brown, real name Jacob Obunga, claims she denied.

The rapper recently held another question and answer session on the social media platform where she promised to reveal the man in her life.

Kush Tracey is one of the few Kenyan celebrities who boasts over a million followers on Instagram.

The singer achieved the milestone in April 2021 and was over the moon celebrating the achievement.

Shortly after getting her TV job, she announced she’d gotten saved and would be switching her music career from secular to gospel.

She’s been keeping a low profile since the end of her Chatspot show Switch TV which she hosted alongside Nana Owiti, wife to rapper King Kaka, wife to musician Kennedy Ombima, and actress Joyce Maina.

The show ended after Switch TV ceased on-air broadcast and switched to the digital space at the start of the year.