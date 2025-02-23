Rapper Maandy calls out celebrity trend of having babies to create content





Female rapper and songwriter Amanda Mitchelle Wambui known by her stage name Maandy kabaya, began her career as a DJ then transitioned to full-time musician in 2016 and has never looked back. Maandy likes to speak her mind.

My man doesn’t need to touch my phone, even if I’m dying and he needs to call my parents, just let me die, leave me on the ground (but don’t touch my phone). When you’re with someone, you don’t have to go through your phone, and if you do, it means you don’t trust them and you shouldn’t be with them.

For someone like me, my whole life is on my phone from the people I work with, and talk to, there are so many personal things, there are notes, and things like that that are very private. So why would somebody feel the need to go through my phone? It feels like an invasion of privacy. It’s like I’m in a prison, in a relationship without freedom.

I am not single by choice. Men are very afraid (of me), they are very, very afraid; even talking to me, they can’t. I am a sweetheart in person; unless you piss me off now, that’s another thing.

I love Willy Paul and am always ready to support him when needed but my problem with him is that sometimes he forgets who he is and gets clouded by emotions. Kenya is a country where our music hasn’t been appreciated for years, he has survived in the industry for over a decade. Surviving in the Kenyan music industry and being active all these years is no joke, it means you are something else. Some of our legends haven’t even been that active with their music careers. If you look at his YouTube numbers they are impressive. I think Willy Paul is the only artiste in Kenya who manages to enter YouTube’s top 10 most trending. The problem he forgets who he is. The impact he has. He has allowed people to see him as a clown and has accepted that tag and when you do that you start acting off emotion and music doesn’t like emotions.

Most artists in the industry actually like him, he is a pop star very talented but the problem is his erratic behavior, he just needs to understand his role like we do and learn to stay silent. He also needs to stop living under other people’s shadows.

If I were in Size 8’s shoes I wouldn’t have married DJ Mo even after he re-proposed. I mean you can’t publicly embarrass me multiple times with multiple cheating scandals and still we marry. For me, their marrying is giving toxic vibes.

I also kind of blame their relationship troubles on this Christianity parading of their marriage on social media, because the shame will always fall on the woman. Watching their recent wedding, I felt sad because I used to follow Edgar Obare religiously and how he kept exposing DJ Mo’s cheating scandals it was so bad. We used to see things, videos of him with a call girl… We could see everything (in the videos) because the lighting was so good. It was so bad.

It was also not about the nudes, but also so many stories of domestic violence. It was too much.

With the Kenyan entertainment industry, I can never believe anything. We have seen married couples in the industry intentionally break up and then get back together. I don’t know why they think is entertaining to us.

There is also this trend of Kenyan celebrity couples having babies to create content. I don’t like that. It is very obvious. Why do you have to tell us how you gave birth?

We got the point with how you gave birth to the first child, why do you need to keep updating us on how you got the others?

For me to be in a marriage, it doesn’t have to be love all the time, it has to be money.

And yes, I wouldn’t mind being someone’s fourth wife as long as there’s money. It also means I have more free time to myself.