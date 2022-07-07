Rapper Octopizzo unveiled as a Tecno Brand Ambassador for Spark 9

Mr Peter Shi, Tecno Mobile Limited, Kenya Brand Manager and hip-hop artiste Henry Ohanga better known as Octopizzo. PHOTO: Hillary Kimuyu

Celebrated hip-hop artiste Octopizzo, born Henry Ohanga, has been officially appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Tecno Spark 9.

His unveiling came weeks after the successful launch of Tecno Spark 9 at a colorful event in Nairobi attended by celebrities, influencers, and the media.

Mr Peter Shi, Tecno Mobile Limited, Kenya Brand Manager said they are excited to announce Octopizzo also known as number Nane as their Brand Ambassador for the TECNO Spark 9 series.

“Octopizzo brings with him a wealth of creativity and talent that goes hand in hand with the brand purpose of creating devices for the young at heart,” he said.

Octopizzo is an award-winning, recording and performing artist, humanitarian and entrepreneur. He has won several awards and has twice been considered for the Grammys. He’s toured Africa and the world as well as sold millions of singles and albums.

Born and bred in Kibera, Octopizzo has defied odds to become an icon of success and hope for the youths in Kibera and Kenya at large.

As a creative artiste, he will be able to resonate well with the target audience and also lead the Spark your dream campaign that is powered by Tecno Spark 9 series.

Tecno spark your dream campaign is an activity that is targeting the youth between the ages of 18 and above.

Through this campaign, Tecno will support the dreams of 3 people who will be carefully selected and vetted by our pool of abled judges.

The support will be in form of cash and a 6 months mentorship program.

Tecno is calling upon everyone to participate in this campaign by following the instructions on all our social media platforms.

With the spirit of “Stop At Nothing”, Tecno aims to encourage users to explore unlimited possibilities.