Rapper Prezzo addresses allegations of assault on his baby mama Bella





Rapper Prezzo – real name Jackson Ngechu – has come out to clear his name after he was accused of physically assaulting the mother of his child.

In a shocking revelation, an alleged close friend of Prezzo’s baby mama 2022 leaked messages between the rapper and the baby mama, Isabella ‘Bella’ Belion.

Bella claimed that when she discovered she was pregnant in November, Prezzo vehemently opposed the idea, and the dispute led to her getting assaulted by Prezzo.

The catalyst for the assault was the news of the baby mama’s second pregnancy, which Prezzo allegedly wanted no part in and insisted on an abortion.

However, in a recent YouTube interview, Prezzo sought to clarify the situation and provide his side of the story.

Addressing the allegations, he narrated: “I had a connection with a woman, not even a relationship, and she approached me, claiming she was expecting my child. Initially, I was skeptical since we weren’t dating, and suspected she was lying.

But when I saw my child, she bore a striking resemblance to me. I accommodated her but made it clear that we were not an item, and the pregnancy caught me off guard.

I was initially furious because she hadn’t informed me until she was almost due. They say blood is thicker than water, but I accepted the situation after seeing myself in the child.”

Prezzo expressed his frustration with the baby mama, mentioning that she had sought medical attention at a certain city hospital, a choice that displeased him.

He stated, “If you are my girlfriend, don’t go to such a hospital; go to Karen, Nairobi Hospital, or even abroad.”

Explaining why he did not defend himself when the news made headlined, Prezzo said, “People tend to side with the ladies. She tried to throw me under the bus, and when I went to settle the bills, they claimed it was Sh80,000.

I demanded to see the receipts, as I felt they had already judged me and were attempting to extort money from me. I strive to make the impossible possible and asked God for guidance. Later, she claimed to be pregnant again, but the baby didn’t resemble me.”

Prezzo further disclosed that he had been accommodating towards Bella and her family, with full knowledge of their actions.

He encouraged young people entering relationships to be mentally and financially prepared.

