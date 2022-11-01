Rapper Takeoff shot dead at bowling alley
According to local reports, the American rapper Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston, Texas.
Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of the rap trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo and cousin once removed, Offset.
Multiple sources allege the shooting broke out over a dice game at a bowling alley.
Photos posted to social media showed Takeoff wearing a white shirt with black pants earlier in the night.
A viral video showed a man matching the rapper’s description lying motionless on the ground was shared online.
TMZ reported Takeoff was shot in the head shortly after 2:30 am local time.
Images of the shooting are circulating online that showed uncle Quavo kneeling over his body, shouting for help.
Quavo and Offset had just released a single called Messy.
Here are some of the tributes pouring in
These are pictures taken moments before Takeoff was shot & killed.. the outfits match up. pic.twitter.com/m2QrHEgemN
— Revengeworld (@revengeworld_) November 1, 2022
X got killed over a bike and a Louis bag, Pop got killed over a watch & a chain, Pnb got killed over a chain eating waffles and now Takeoff got killed a game of dice.
I hate everything about this world, i wanna fucking throw up. Rest easy Takeoff.
Praying for Quavo & Offset. pic.twitter.com/yh0AjaDhD7
— Loyal (@__Layol) November 1, 2022
This nigga TakeOff unlock 75 flows in one verse #OnlyBuiltForInfinityLinks @1YoungTakeoff
— REDD 🐦 SAF 🏁 (@NupeSauce) October 11, 2022
This whole takeoff and quavo thing is making me so sad rn man pic.twitter.com/QvDh2jJKnA
— Ye (@King_Staccz) November 1, 2022
Favorite Migos clip, RIP Takeoff. pic.twitter.com/0oUO71PPdh
— spaghettilettie (@lexluthr21) November 1, 2022
Takeoff being dead don’t sit right w me. Wtf man. I’m so heartbroken. 💔
— BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) November 1, 2022
