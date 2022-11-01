Join our Telegram Channel
Rapper Takeoff shot dead at bowling alley

By Nairobi News Reporter November 1st, 2022 1 min read

According to local reports, the American rapper Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston, Texas.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of the rap trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo and cousin once removed, Offset.

Multiple sources allege the shooting broke out over a dice game at a bowling alley.

Rapper Takeoff
Rapper Takeoff

Photos posted to social media showed Takeoff wearing a white shirt with black pants earlier in the night.

A viral video showed a man matching the rapper’s description lying motionless on the ground was shared online.

TMZ reported Takeoff was shot in the head shortly after 2:30 am local time.

Images of the shooting are circulating online that showed uncle Quavo kneeling over his body, shouting for help.

Quavo and Offset had just released a single called Messy.

Here are some of the tributes pouring in

