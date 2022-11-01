Rapper Takeoff shot dead at bowling alley





According to local reports, the American rapper Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston, Texas.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of the rap trio Migos alongside his uncle, Quavo and cousin once removed, Offset.

Multiple sources allege the shooting broke out over a dice game at a bowling alley.

Photos posted to social media showed Takeoff wearing a white shirt with black pants earlier in the night.

A viral video showed a man matching the rapper’s description lying motionless on the ground was shared online.

TMZ reported Takeoff was shot in the head shortly after 2:30 am local time.

Images of the shooting are circulating online that showed uncle Quavo kneeling over his body, shouting for help.

Quavo and Offset had just released a single called Messy.

Here are some of the tributes pouring in

These are pictures taken moments before Takeoff was shot & killed.. the outfits match up. pic.twitter.com/m2QrHEgemN — Revengeworld (@revengeworld_) November 1, 2022

X got killed over a bike and a Louis bag, Pop got killed over a watch & a chain, Pnb got killed over a chain eating waffles and now Takeoff got killed a game of dice.

I hate everything about this world, i wanna fucking throw up. Rest easy Takeoff. Praying for Quavo & Offset. pic.twitter.com/yh0AjaDhD7 — Loyal (@__Layol) November 1, 2022

This nigga TakeOff unlock 75 flows in one verse #OnlyBuiltForInfinityLinks @1YoungTakeoff — REDD 🐦 SAF 🏁 (@NupeSauce) October 11, 2022

This whole takeoff and quavo thing is making me so sad rn man pic.twitter.com/QvDh2jJKnA — Ye (@King_Staccz) November 1, 2022

Takeoff being dead don’t sit right w me. Wtf man. I’m so heartbroken. 💔 — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) November 1, 2022

