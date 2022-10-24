Rapper Travis Scott responds to infidelity claims on partner Kylie Jenner





Travis Scott has denied cheating on his partner Kylie Jenner, a renowned Instagram model.

Scott, a 31-year-old rapper, addressed the allegations by model Rojean Kar on social media.

He referred to these allegations as ‘cybergames’.

This past week Kar, who’s in the past denied reports of a fling with the rapper, shared a video showing Travis Scott on the set of a shoot, raising speculation of a meeting.

This forced Travis to publicly respond to the claims.

“It’s a lot of weird s**t going on,” he said.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to a publication dubbed ‘The Shade Room’, Rojean responded to Travis’ statement in a selfie video posted on her IG Stories, accusing him of lying and of cheating on Kylie, with whom he shares two children.

“Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f–king everybody’s seen you with me when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,” said Rojean.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been on-again, off-again since they were first linked at Coachella in April 2017, but one thing that has remained constant is their dedication as parents to their two children.

The couple first became parents to their daughter Stormi in February 2018, and later welcomed a son in February 2022. Since becoming a family of four, both the rapper and the beauty mogul have been vocal about the positive impact parenthood has had on their lives.