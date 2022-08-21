Rare photos of newly wed gospel singer Eunice Njeri with hubby in the USA

Gospel singer Eunice Njeri with husband Mr Muthii (in white t-shirt) hang out in the USA. PHOTO: COURTESY

Gospel singer Eunice Njeri could have relocated to the USA with her hubby.

The song bird recently surprised her fans by revealing she remarried in 2019 and was blessed with a child in 2021.

“So in other news,” she said last week.

“I met Mr. Muthii in 2019, married him in 2021, (and) 2022 blessed with a bouncing baby boy. Glory be to God.”

A source privy to Nairobi News disclosed the Bwana Yesu hit maker is living in Nashville Tenesse.

Photos seen by Nairobi News show the couple hanging out with friends and making merry.

Njeri was initially married to rapper Isaac Bukasa, popularly known as Izzo.

She’s claimed in an earlier interview the union, which ended after one day, was more or less forced upon by a medical condition she had.

“I had fibroids. Bleeding a lot and at the same time I thought I should get married,” she explained.

The love birds announced their engagement via Instagram in 2016 and tied the knot two months later at an invite only ceremony at Neema Gospel Church in Texas where Izzo’s family lives.

The marriage reportedly ended barely 24 hours after they had tied a knot, coupled with a shameful divorce that was wrapped in secrecy by friends and family.

Few months later, Njeri took to her Instagram to finally break the news on how the marriage ended on the day of the wedding.

She explained her heart was somewhere else (not in the United States) and that place was Kenya.

She immediately left the States to return home and, in an interview, the crooner revealed she successfully underwent the fibroids surgery.

“Confusion made me rush into decisions I wouldn’t have made.” Since coming back, Njeri actively kept her love life under wraps while continuing with her ministry work.