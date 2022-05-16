‘RaRua’ seal running mate deal with lunch at Big Fish





Azimio presidential hopeful Raila Odinga has enjoyed a celebratory lunch with his newly unveiled running mate Martha Karua.

The two were pictured at the Big Fish restaurant in Westlands, a Nairobi suburb, shortly after the highly anticipated announcement.

In a tweet posted by the restaurant, Mr Odinga is seen enjoying his meal with Martha Karua alongside the spokesperson of his campaign team Makau Mutua, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, Royal Media Services Chairperson S.K. Macharia, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed and Executive director of the Azimio Secretariat Raphael Tuju.

The delegation was seen enjoying Mr Odinga’s favourite brown ugali with fish and a side of vegetables.

The restaurant owner Brad Osumo could not contain his excitement as evidenced by his tweet.

“On this historic day, @Big_fish served Baba and Martha Karua and I can’t keep calm!” he said.

It is not uncommon for Mr Odinga to invite his allies to share a meal of fish in Nairobi restaurants.

In 2016, Mr Odinga hosted Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and six MPs for lunch at the Ranalo K’Osewe Restaurant in Nairobi.