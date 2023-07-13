Rats and gossip: 6 downsides to living near food selling joints





Affordable housing is an issue for many people in Kenya. It can either be that the houses are too small and expensive, too large for a small family, located in unfavorable areas and are congested in one place (Roysambu, Pipeline, Donholm Phase 8 and Umoja mpo?).

And when one does manage to get a house they can afford and suits their tastes, they sometimes turn out to be located near amenities one has no otherwise but to live with – such as noisy churches, daycares and schools.

The worst of it?

Having businesses located on the ground floor of the same building where the suitable house is located in.

Woe unto you if the business on the ground floor is an entertainment spot or a food selling joint!

Here’s why it is an extremely bad idea to resign yourself to living in such flats because you ‘have searched for a house for weeks na umechoka.’

Food establishments are at a higher risk of attracting pests such as rats and insects due to the presence of food waste and stored foot items. If the business owners does not conduct pest control, you can be assured of rats and cockroaches infesting your home. This can be unsanitary and bothersome especially if they climb up through drainage systems. Food joints generate a lot of noise when customers come by. This can either be from the loud conversations- often gossip- by customers, kitchen equipment noise or delivery vehicles bringing supplies. If the food joint is popular, you can expect high human traffic in the area. This can result in congestion if they are motorists and more noise for you especially if you have young children. Speaking of young children, be ready to deal with high bills when you kids yearn for food if you live above a food joint. This is because the odors coming from the establishment rises up to the apartments and can either be mouthwatering (an expensive affair for you) or unpleasant and difficult to eliminate from your house. Say goodbye to any privacy you may have wished to have if you end up living above a food joint. The constant flow of customers can impact the overall security of the flat if there is unrestricted access to the flat and loyal customers may end up noticing your comings and goings, subjecting you to gossip as well. Also, say goodbye to peaceful days because the food joint’s operating hours will interfere with your late nights and early mornings if they have a huge customer demand. No more uninterrupted sleep and no more calm days if you are a working from home employee.

