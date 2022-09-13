Rayvanny and baby mama Fahyvanny back together?





Tanzanian singer Rayvanny has stirred up conversation among his online fans with videos of his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Fahima aka Fahyvanny jamming to a song in the background.

The Next Level Music CEO has constantly been sharing clips of his baby mama jamming to his latest release Mzuri – a song he was featured in by Barnaba Classic.

In the clips, Fahima is seen looking all jolly while in the company of her ex-lover, raising eyebrows among netizens who are now speculating that the two could be back together.

However, neither of the two have confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Rayvanny and Fahima have a son who was born in 2018. The pair, however, had a nasty breakup late last year.

Shortly after breaking up, Rayvanny started dating Tanzanian actress Fridah Kajala’s daughter, Paula Kajala.

But even after the breakup, Fahima confessed that she was still in love with the bongo star, adding that they were still friends as they have a child together.

Rayvanny had earlier told his fans that he is no longer dating Paula following their recent joint project, a song they did together dubbed Naweweseka.

Rayvanny and Paula went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

However, their affair faced a lot of challenges after it emerged that Harmonize was seducing Paula at a time he was dating her mother Frida Kajala.

Back in 2021, Fahima said in an interview that the year wouldn’t end without her getting married again.

The self-proclaimed ‘Diva the Bawse’ said that she is manifesting and in prayer for a new man.

“Before this year ends, I’ll have gotten married. I am not in a relationship. I go on my knees and pray to get married.”

Earlier in the year, a blogger by the name of Calix_breezy on Instagram reminded her about her previous statement asking, ‘Fahima vipi kuhusu ile harusi uliyo tuahidi mwaka huu?’ (How about the wedding you promised us this year?).

To this Fahima replied: ‘Tayari bwana sasa hivi mimi ni mke wa mtu’ (Sir, I am already someone’s wife)

It was also previously rumored that the Instagram influencer was heavily expectant, rumors which she dispelled while hilariously telling her fans that she was not aware of her own pregnancy.

Many of the influencer’s fans were constantly reaching out to her with congratulatory messages and the mother of one came clean on the rumours.

During a live interaction with her fans on Instagram, the influencer addressed the rumors saying: “Did anyone here get me pregnant? I am manifesting it though.”

