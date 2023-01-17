Rayvanny, I inspire you, even in relationships – Harmonize hits out





Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize has hit out at his counterpart Rayvanny for playing catch up with him. Harmonize who sarcastically promised to teach Rayvanny how to make money accused him of not matching up to his standards.

In their Instagram stories where they both aired their dirty linen in public, Rayvanny shot back at him saying it was because of the bhang abuse that he was talking ‘carelessly.’

Additionally, their relationship with Fridah and Paula Kajala sufficed in the middle of the fights with Harmonize claiming that he inspired Rayvanny even in his relationships.

“You can even tell when I date big mama you always go for daughter,” he wrote.

With Harmonize breaking up with Fridah after he allegedly cheated on her again after his publicised apology, the I miss you hitmaker was dating Paula before their relationship also tanked.

It is believed that Harmonize sent adult photos to Paula who was then dating Rayvanny.

In a post in 2021, the latter claimed that it was shocking to see the Wapo hitmaker seduce the young Paula just weeks after he lectured him (Rayvanny) for having an affair with her.

“What type of human being are you who wants to have both mother and daughter at the same time with force to the extent of sending your adult photos without fearing your position in society? You have disgraced yourself despite being the mirror of society. You are a wonder so much so when I think about you, I lack an answer,” he said.

This led to the couple (Harmonize and Fridah) splitting. Before Vanny Boy’s confession, Harmonize took it to social media to accuse Rayvanny alias Chui was out to ruin Paula’s life at the expense of his blossoming music career.

He believe that Rayvanny opted to date Paula out of jealousy because he was dating her mother.

