Rayvanny makes official exit from Wasafi





After months of denying rumours of his exit from Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) records Tanzanian singer Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa popularly known by his stage name Rayvanny has officially left the stable.

Rayvanny made the announcement on Tuesday saying that he is now focused on rowing talent at his record label, Next Level Music.

In a two-minute video, Rayvanny paid a glowing tribute to his former boss Diamond Platnumz, thanking him for giving him an opportunity to show his talent to the world.

“It has now been six years since we started working together, my team my family WCB Wasafi we have been driven by love and unity. I have learnt a lot and we have achieved a lot together. I was the first artiste to win a BET award, also the first artiste from east Africa to obtain 100,000,000 view plays on Boomplay all these happened when we were together. My heartfelt gratitude to my family at Wasafi but most especially to my brother Diamond Platnumz, for giving me an opportunity for the world to see my talent,” Rayvanny said.

“My respect to you Diamond Platnumz will be forever, God bless you Diamond. But it comes a time when a child goes out to start their own life and bring back respect to his family. Now it is my time to leave, and grow other talents at my record label, Next Level Music,” he said.

Rayvanny was signed by Wasafi in 2015. Despite enjoying a lustrous career with hit songs like Tetema and I Love You, rumours of the singer mulling an exit started circulating in 2021.

According to media reports, Rayvanny’s exit was yet to materialize because at the time he had not been able to raise the funds required to buy out the remainder of his reportedly 10-year contract.

According to Tanzania’s popular social media influencer and Clouds FM radio presenter Mwemba Burtoon famously known as Mwijaku, Diamond was demanding a total of Sh98 million ($829,383) from Rayvanny to allow him ditch the label.

But it seems the two parties have reached an amicable agreement, as evident from Diamond’s comment on Rayvanny’s Instagram post regarding his exit.

“Thank you 🙏 @wcb_wasafi 👋,” Rayvanny wrote.

“NLM President! 👑 Let’s Gooooooo!” Diamond Platnumz responded.

Rayvanny becomes the second artiste to leave Wasafi. Harmonize was the first to force his way out in 2018 to form his Konde Gang Record label.

According to Harmonize he had to pay WCB Tsh500 million (Sh24 million) to terminate his 10-year contract under which he had only served four years. He accused the label of exploitation leading him to go solo.