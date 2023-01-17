Rayvanny paid Sh68 million to exit WCB Wasafi





Next Level Music CEO, Rayvanny alias Chui has paid Tsh 1.3 billion (KSh68 951 198.34) to quit Diamond Platnumz-owned record label – WCB Wasafi.

Rayvanny revealed that during an embroiled ugly war of words with his former colleague and signee Harmonize.

The Next Level President claimed that Harmonize was all over talking about the millions he paid WCB Wasafi – yet he (Vanny Boy) more money but never talked about his contractual terms.

“You paid Wasafi Tsh600 million, yet you were all over the media shouting about it. In case you don’t know, I paid Wasafi Tsh1.3 billion.”

Adding, “Ukihisi naongea sifuri fatilia au nenda Basata ukaulize na umeona nimeongea wapi? Money is nothing to me. Heshimu ndo kitu ninachokithamini. Ukiona siku nimeongea ujue nimekosewa heshima to the maximum.

(If you suspect that I’m lying or you can go to Basata and ask if you don’t believe me, money is nothing to me. Respect is what I value the most. If you see a day that I’ve lost respect, you’ll know that I’ve been disrespected to the maximum),” Vanny Boy blasted Harmonize.

Rayvanny officially parted ways with Diamond Platnumz-owned record label, WCB Wasafi, in July 2022 after six years.

It’s been six years since we started working together. My team, my family WCB Wasafi, love, and unity have been very instrumental in our team’s success.

“I have learned a lot and also we have achieved a lot together. I was the first Tanzanian artiste to win a BET award. I have been the first artiste to perform on big platforms like the MTV EMAs stage, Dubai Expo, and many more,” Rayvanny said in part.

On the other hand, Harmonize left WCB Wasafi back in 2019 – disclosing that he paid at least Tsh500 million (KshSh22.4 million ) to gain exclusive rights to all the music he worked on.

Never Give Up Hit-maker also admitted to not being on good terms with his former management WCB Wasafi.

Two months ago, Diamond Platnumz also confirmed that he settled his dispute with his former signee Rayvanny after ditching his label – WCB Wasafi.

He added that Rayvanny successfully terminated his contract with Wasafi, but he remains family to them.

“Rayvanny is currently working with Next Level Music and Ziiki. He is among the artistes I respects so much,” Diamond said.

He added that the dispute always comes when an artiste wants to leave any label.

“We have settled all our terms with him. There is always disagreement after an artiste quit a label. We finished well and Rayvanny even featured me on his first song. That is a lot of respect.”

Diamond and Harmonize are not on good terms since he quit Wasafi.

