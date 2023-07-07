Rayvanny promises never to leave his baby mama again





Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Rayvanny has firmly stated his love for his baby mama Fahvanny as they continue rekindling their love.

In a post wishing her a happy birthday, Rayvanny, born Raymond Mwakyusa, shared that he would never leave her. Vowing that only death should separate the two, the Mapopo hitmaker called his lover a ‘hot babe’.

“Nikimuacha niueeeni (If I leave her, kill me)😜😜😜😜. Happy birthday mtoto mzuuuuriiii (hot babe),” he captioned in his shared photos.

However, the two love birds split for nearly three years. While they had sired a child together in 2018, Rayvanny moved on to date Paula Kajala, Tanzanian actress Fridah Kajala’s daughter, with them going public on their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

In April 2021, Fahyvanny accused her baby daddy of harassing her on social media and even neglecting their family. Paula and Rayvanny would then part in September 2022, and it is believed the Number One singer started reconciling with his baby mama.

However, Paula claims the songbird still held on to her even after their breakup. In April 2023, Rayvanny released a new song featuring Fahyvanny to the surprise of his fans.

In the song Forever, Rayvanny promises to love the mother of his son, Fahyvanny, for eternity, adding that he would be buried with her as he gushed over her beauty.

While the two have recommitted to making their relationship work, Paula has insinuated that Rayvanny is still in love with her.

A couple of days ago, she suggested that Rayvanny composed his song Mwambieni because of her.

In the song, Rayvnanny says the lady who has stolen his heart knows herself, and there is no need to mention her name.

“Nikiwaambia hii nyimbo nimeimbiwa mimi muwe mnaelewa oneni sasa…huyu kaka kashindwa kumove on kabisa huyu, (When I tell you this song was sang in my honour, you have to believe me…this guy has been unable to move on,)” Paula wrote as she played the song.

Late last month, Paula called out Rayvanny, saying he did not spend any money on her, something she is getting from Marioo.

Paula posted, “Kuna mtu namtesa huko, akiniona tu anatuma sana meseji. Mwambieni ex huwa harudiwi. (There is someone I’m giving sleepless nights when he sees me, he cannot stop sending messages. Tell him one does not go back to an ex, ever).”

