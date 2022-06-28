Rayvanny sets his expensive car ablaze in new music video

Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny. Right: A screenshot of his car that he burnt down. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny has yet again showcased a shocking fire scene in a music video. After recently razing down his Sh15 million house in the video of his latest song titled I Miss You, a collabo with Zuchu, Rayvanny has done it again.

This time its his Toyota Altezza – estimated to be worth between Sh670,000 and Sh1.5 million – that has gone up in flames.

The artiste has shared snippets of the burning car in a music video scene of a yet to be released song.

“RIP Tezza! Unabidi ujitie mjinga kama utatukana kazi ya sanaa au kuona ni kufuru no huu ni uwekezaji,” he captioned the video of the burning car.

However, the musician has admitted that burning his car is the most painful thing he has ever done.

“Najua kweli ni uhalisia lakini yani hakuna scene imeniumiza moyo kama ya kuchoma gari director @erismzava naomba tuishie hapa kuchoma choma vitu,” he said in his insta stories.