Rayvanny: Why I torched my Sh1.5million house





Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Rayvanny has explained why he burnt down his newly-built house which was valued at Sh15 million.

This is after Rayvanny caused an online stir by revealing that he intentionally burnt down the house so as to create a reality experience.

At the end of his latest song video titled I Miss You, a collabo with Zuchu, Rayvanny seen pouring a flammable liquid inside the house then lighting it up.

In the same video, Rayvanny is seen in an ambulance receiving treatment while his house is reduced into ashes.

“This is art and we must accord it the respect it deserves such that even when the West see our art style they agree that in Tanzania there are serious people. It’s like movies in the West, they use billions but return more billions. So there is nothing I have destroyed but…” Rayvanny explained his actions on Instagram.

Responding to critics who questioned why his hair did not burn, the Number One hit maker said:

“In an accident its not a must for someone to be injured as you envision. It can be a vehicle which got ruined completely while no one was injured or bruised.”

The artiste further claimed that the music video is the most expensive ever in Tanzania.

“I don’t know whether there is any video ever shot in Tanzania that has exceeded the budget, (it was) an expensive music video shoot; the amount of money used, the shots taken. Everyone who participated did justice to the video,” he said.

The singer, whose real name is Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa, also said that through the video, he actualized his dream of making a reality scene.

“I said I would build a house a set it on fire. My team thought I was joking but we finally did it and we burnt it down to create a reality,” he offered.