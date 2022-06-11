Reactions to CJ Koome’s call for Uhuru’s impeachment

Chief Justice Martha Koome making her address during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Ministry of Public Service and Gender in Nairobi on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Chief Justice Martha Koome’s call to have President Uhuru Kenyatta impeached has drawn varied reactions from Kenyans online. Ms Koome wants the Appeal Court to declare that President Kenyatta has violated the Constitution by failing to appoint six of the 40 judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) three years ago.

The CJ also wants the court to declare that the solution for the alleged violation is an impeachment of the President from office. Koome has declined to side step the President by playing his role in an appeal against a High Court judgement that directed President Kenyatta to appoint the six judges and if he fails the CJ to take over.

On October 21, 2021, the High Court directed President Kenyatta to appoint the six judges he had left out in the list recommended to him by the JSC.

The court said the six judges Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir, Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, and Judith Omange would assume office within 14 days if the Head of State does not officially appoint them.

“Once the two weeks’ notice expires, the six candidates shall take up office as Judges of the superior courts for which they were recommended. The president will no longer have the power to make the appointments.”

However, President Kenyatta and Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki moved to the Court of Appeal in separate appeals to challenge the judgement.

Through his lawyer Waweru Gatonye, President Kenyatta sought to reverse a decision directing him to swear in the six judges he left out in June.

On the other hand, the AG filed a notice of appeal against the High Court’s order that required President Kenyatta to appoint the six remaining judges who he had earlier rejected.

AG Kihara was aggrieved by the court’s finding that the President can be sidestepped in the process of appointing judges.

On social media Koome's move has stirred up a heated debate.

