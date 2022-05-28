Reactions to Malala’s academic papers

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala speaks at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on November 4, 2021 during Ford Kenya's National Delegates Congress PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s decision to publicly share his academic credentials have stirred up fresh debate on social media.

This after the senator shared his academic certificate on his Twitter handle in a bid to prove that he is qualified to contest Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

The senator showcased his Bachelor degree certificate from the United States International University (USIU) and his KCSE grades, an exam he sat in 2003 at Friends School Kamusinga and scored a mean grade of B plain.

“Cleophas Wakhungu Malalah satisfactorily pursued the studies and passed the examinations required for the degree of Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Technology,” reads the attached university certificate.

A degree is among the academic qualifications required of those seeking to run for gubernatorial seats.

In an earlier interview, Malala bragged how he used to be a bright student.

“In my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) I was the third in Bungoma municipality. I was called to join Sunshine Secondary School but I was expelled when I was in Form Two. I then joined Friends School Kamusinga in 2002,” he said.

On Twitter, some congratulated him for proving his critics wrong, while others expressed doubts over the authenticity of his academic papers.

One user said DCI should verify the authenticity of his certificates so as to believe him.

My bro Sen we in the academia can easily sense academic fraud @DCI_Kenya

must genuinely verify the authenticity of that certificate …CUE do not have the mandate to authenticate certificates ,academic credentials are verified or equated by KNQA or the University in question. — Barrack® (@oouko) May 28, 2022

Another user felt bought the degree and should show the one he scored a D+.

Si ulipata D+ KCSE, give us that one, not the degree you bought! — King David (@dmolbio) May 27, 2022

Another one asked him to name his lecturers and classmates.

Who were your lecturers?classmates? — Ahmed Idris (@jb_warren75) May 28, 2022

Another user felt he could have the academic qualifications as per what he displayed but his conduct was the defining factor.

You may have the papers, valid or otherwise, but your conduct tells us who you are. 09/08/22. — Bernard Lewella (@LewellaBee) May 28, 2022

Another one congratulated him.

Congratulations my good friend Cleo Malala — Ngetich Hillary (@HILLA2ONE2) May 27, 2022

Another one hailed praises telling him he would be the next Kakamega governor.