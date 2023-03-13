Reading from Mama Rachel’s book? Meru county staff to pray thrice weekly





Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is seemingly following First Lady Rachel Ruto’s footsteps on matters of prayers in one’s administration.

Reading from her book, Mwangaza told her county staff that they would conduct prayers thrice a week and shared the time slots.

Announcing on her socials, the first-time governor said the prayers would begin today, Wednesday, and Friday.

The prayer programme will run from 6:45 to 7:30 am and will include fifteen minutes for praise and worship, guided prayers, and hearing of the word.

“Venue CCM Boardroom 4th floor. Psalms 90:14 Satisfy us each morning with your unfailing love, so we may sing for joy to the end of our lives,” read the poster.

Mwangaza who doubles up as a bishop in the Baite Family Fellowship church often leads and delivers the sermon in her church. Not shy of the gospel, the first-female Meru governor shares scripture and images of her on the pulpit on her social media pages.

On the other hand, Mama Rachel, a devoted, staunch believer, has advocated for the place of the church in President William Ruto’s administration.

Often seen in churches or meetings with the men of the cloth, Mama Rachel recently revealed that she was using faith diplomacy as one of her pillars to align with the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD)’s economic participation, education, and health priorities.

She has also noted that her team will be going across the country for prayers saying that she would ensure that through Faith Diplomacy, every corner of the country experiences the prayers.

“Sisi ni watu ambao tunapenda maombi, tulipata serekali kupitia maombi, na hatuwezi sema kuwa hatutaomba baada ya yale yalitendeka (We as a people love prayers, we won the elections through prayers. We continue praying as God is the one who gave us the victory),” she said.

