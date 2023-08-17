Real Housewives of Nairobi mention by US Ambassador steals show at Devolution Conference





The opening of the Devolution Conference witnessed an unexpected star on the stage, none other than the US Ambassador to Kenya, Margaret Cushing Whitman, who received a resounding standing ovation for her engaging presence.

Among the esteemed guests gracing the event, Ambassador Whitman stood out as she addressed the audience, shedding light on the reasons behind the deepening relationship between the United States and Kenya in recent years.

Amid the diplomatic discussions and policy matters, the Ambassador managed to turn heads with an unexpected mention – the world of reality television, particularly the intriguing drama of The Real Housewives of Nairobi.

As she outlined the factors that have drawn global businesses towards Kenya, she highlighted the flourishing television and movie industries in the country.

“Television and movie industries are discovering Kenya too. Everyone thinks Nigeria has a market on this, but just look at the fact that Kenya now has The Real Housewives of Nairobi,” Ambassador Whitman articulated.

The lifestyle series has captured attention with its portrayal of five dynamic women navigating their opulent lifestyles, relationships, and careers in Nairobi, the bustling capital of Kenya.

The cast includes Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, and Lisa Christoffersen, who’ve become household names for avid fans of the show.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the Ambassador has referenced the reality show; she previously did so at a US diplomacy conference in February.

President William Ruto enthusiastically received her remarks and commended Ambassador Whitman for her role in promoting Kenya.

He extended a special request for all delegates to express their appreciation with a standing ovation.

“In a very special way, I must commend my sister Whitman. That lady is phenomenal. You all agree that she spoke better than us. Let’s stand and clap for her…thank you so much, Meg, you spoke like the fifty million Kenyans,” President Ruto applauded.

Ambassador Whitman also highlighted that Kenya’s strategic positioning as the gateway to over 80% of East Africa’s trade contributes to its appeal for global businesses. She also praised the growth of democracy in the country, drawing attention to the impact of the recent election as observed by local and international monitors.

In his address, the President expressed gratitude towards development partners for their collaboration with Kenya and assured county Governors of his administration’s support in digitizing services.

“I have instructed the departments responsible to work with counties. If you need support in matters of raising revenue, digitizing revenue service, or collection of taxes at KRA and other areas, we are ready to work with the counties to make sure that we support them as required by the law,” Dr Ruto said.

The Devolution Conference marked a significant milestone as leaders from all 47 counties and investors from various sectors came together to celebrate a decade of devolved functions in Kenya, an achievement set in motion with the introduction of the 2010 Constitution and implemented during the 2012 elections.

